AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Short Interest Update

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the February 29th total of 172,100 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

AquaBounty Technologies Stock Performance

AQB stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. AquaBounty Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 14,882 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 756,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. The company also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.