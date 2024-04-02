AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Receives Market Perform Rating from Oppenheimer

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

AquaBounty Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AQB traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.01. 3,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,010. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of AquaBounty Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 106,436 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 756,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 57.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 568,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 207,766 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 78.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 351,800 shares during the period. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. The company also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology.

