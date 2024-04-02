ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.27.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.50 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARX

ARC Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

ARX stock opened at C$24.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.31. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$15.38 and a twelve month high of C$24.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.59.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.34. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 28.23%. The company had revenue of C$1.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 2.1692732 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total value of C$1,917,875.36. In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total transaction of C$1,917,875.36. Also, Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby sold 8,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.77, for a total value of C$193,273.87. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.