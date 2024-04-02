Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Position Lessened by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,507 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 20,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,772,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,557,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.12. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $87.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Roth Mkm lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

