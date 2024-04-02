Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,900 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the February 29th total of 521,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACA traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,385. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.28. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Arcosa has a one year low of $57.56 and a one year high of $89.07.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.54 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcosa will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.13%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

