Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Down 7.2%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.06 and last traded at $26.20. Approximately 402,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,599,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

ARWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.13.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.46). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.77%. The company had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 2,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $110,792.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,800.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 2,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $110,792.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,800.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $202,797.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,663,315.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,487 shares of company stock worth $6,660,988. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,425 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38,632 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 161,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 59,279 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,443,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,644,000 after purchasing an additional 214,618 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 160,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

