Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the February 29th total of 7,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Arrowroot Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.
Arrowroot Acquisition Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowroot Acquisition
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARRW. Clear Street LLC lifted its position in Arrowroot Acquisition by 585.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arrowroot Acquisition by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.
About Arrowroot Acquisition
Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.
