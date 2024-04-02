Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,289 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,181,000 after buying an additional 8,795 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 171,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 132,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,463,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,676,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $42.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,762,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,953,999. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

