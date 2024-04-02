Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,858 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 513,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,274,000 after acquiring an additional 31,876 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 741,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,487,000 after purchasing an additional 39,912 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 11.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 51,671 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $676,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NBT Bancorp

In related news, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $178,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 3,230 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $119,380.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,918.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $178,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,641 shares of company stock valued at $319,806. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.43. The stock had a trading volume of 27,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,495. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.89. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.51.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $137.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on NBT Bancorp from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens raised shares of NBT Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NBT Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

NBT Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

Further Reading

