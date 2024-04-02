Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 96.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,765 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291,574 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,762,000 after buying an additional 1,748,543 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,280,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,757,363. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.66.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

