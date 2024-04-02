Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 539 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Medtronic by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 33,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.4 %

MDT traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.80. 1,229,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,213,716. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $113.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

