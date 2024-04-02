Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Director John G. Mchutchison Sells 1,206 Shares

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2024

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Director John G. Mchutchison sold 1,206 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $15,762.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,221 shares of the company's stock, valued at $277,358.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASMB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 110.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the period. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

