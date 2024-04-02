Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Short Interest Up 9.5% in March

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,730,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the February 29th total of 9,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Assertio Stock Down 0.9 %

Assertio stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 95,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37. Assertio has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $8.01.

Get Assertio alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assertio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Assertio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Assertio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Assertio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Assertio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Assertio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.