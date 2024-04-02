Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) were up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.63 and last traded at $74.18. Approximately 1,300,710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 5,656,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.12.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Astera Labs news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

