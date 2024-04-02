Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.32. Atlantic American has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Atlantic American in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Atlantic American in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic American by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biglari Sardar increased its stake in Atlantic American by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. Biglari Sardar now owns 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 90,922 shares in the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

