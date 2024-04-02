Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the February 29th total of 5,550,000 shares. Approximately 16.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 795,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

AESI stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.54. The company had a trading volume of 111,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,436. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.44. Atlas Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $24.69.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $141.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.34 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 17.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 21,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $472,204.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,119,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,122,769.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 970,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,385,637.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 21,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $472,204.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,119,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,122,769.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,332,121 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AESI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,911,000 after buying an additional 2,948,611 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,963,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 258.0% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,813,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,900 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,795,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 532.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,316 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AESI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

