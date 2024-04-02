Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,400 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the February 29th total of 216,500 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ATLX shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Atlas Lithium from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Atlas Lithium from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATLX. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Atlas Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLX traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.94. The stock had a trading volume of 42,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,908. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. Atlas Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Atlas Lithium Company Profile

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

