Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Short Interest Up 6.7% in March

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,580,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the February 29th total of 48,320,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,133,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,541,424. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71. Aurora Innovation has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.81.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 592,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $1,640,529.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 648,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,519.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 277.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,015,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,786,000 after acquiring an additional 62,491,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,891,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,394,000 after buying an additional 33,348,395 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Aurora Innovation by 823.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,315,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,090,000 after purchasing an additional 19,007,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aurora Innovation by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,759,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,794,000 after purchasing an additional 18,740,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,634,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,040,000 after buying an additional 18,703,703 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Aurora Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

