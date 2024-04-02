Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Short Interest Update

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the February 29th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Greiner sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $152,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avanos Medical

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Avanos Medical by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Avanos Medical by 391.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 20,949 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Avanos Medical by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,255 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Avanos Medical by 234.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 149,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 105,100 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Avanos Medical by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

AVNS traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $19.39. The stock had a trading volume of 257,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,950. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $173.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

