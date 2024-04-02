AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,270,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the February 29th total of 9,210,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

AVDX stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $12.28. 254,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,714. AvidXchange has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Activity at AvidXchange

In related news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 4,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $52,417.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 384,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,428.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $32,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,139,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,092,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Stahl sold 4,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $52,417.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 384,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,428.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,010,167 shares of company stock valued at $39,077,190 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AvidXchange

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDX. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in AvidXchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

