Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Short Interest Update

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the February 29th total of 999,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Avient Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AVNT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.75. The stock had a trading volume of 211,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,172. Avient has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $43.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.87 million. Avient had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Avient’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avient will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Avient’s payout ratio is 124.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Avient by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 2.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Avient by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

