Banana Gun Self Reported Market Cap Hits $104.85 Million (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, Banana Gun has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Banana Gun has a market cap of $104.85 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banana Gun token can now be bought for about $40.25 or 0.00061091 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Banana Gun Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,920,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,604,897 tokens. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot.

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,920,547.80620844 with 2,604,919.96945815 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 41.83061932 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $2,205,207.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

