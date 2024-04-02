Banana Gun Trading 5.7% Lower This Week (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Banana Gun token can now be bought for about $40.38 or 0.00062310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Banana Gun has a total market cap of $105.19 million and $2.39 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Banana Gun has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Banana Gun alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Banana Gun Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,920,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,604,903 tokens. Banana Gun’s official website is bananagun.io. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot.

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,920,547.80620844 with 2,604,919.96945815 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 41.83061932 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $2,205,207.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banana Gun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banana Gun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banana Gun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banana Gun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.