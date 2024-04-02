Bancor 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.10 Million (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Bancor has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Bancor has a market cap of $104.66 million and $9.10 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bancor token can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001213 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007446 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00024537 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00014559 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001661 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00013059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,635.63 or 0.99842832 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.82 or 0.00135109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Bancor

Bancor (BNT) is a token. It launched on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,279,453 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 132,396,486.9491117 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.80953285 USD and is down -10.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 404 active market(s) with $9,569,350.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.