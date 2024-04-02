Bancor (BNT) Market Capitalization Tops $102.97 Million

Bancor (BNT) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Bancor has a market capitalization of $102.97 million and approximately $9.61 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bancor token can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bancor has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007499 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00027411 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00014630 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001637 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00013637 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,676.54 or 0.99802358 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00136134 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bancor Token Profile

BNT is a token. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,279,453 tokens. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 132,396,486.9491117 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.80953285 USD and is down -10.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 404 active market(s) with $9,569,350.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.