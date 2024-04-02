Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Bell Bank

Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,981,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,707,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 173,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.15.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $37.34. 26,274,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,765,090. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.51. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.