Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.15.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.32. 3,264,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,410,445. The company has a market capitalization of $294.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.51.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

