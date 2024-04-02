Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.30. 34,799,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,920,441. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.51. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $38.35.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.