Barclays Boosts nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $85.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.14. 466,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.22. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $76.29.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $738,004.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $738,004.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,228.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $160,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,252 shares of company stock worth $25,713,777 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

