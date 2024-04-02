Barclays Cuts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $250.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $280.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CHTR. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Shares of CHTR traded down $6.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.96. The stock had a trading volume of 745,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,109. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $270.41 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $305.32 and its 200 day moving average is $370.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.69 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 33.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $29,948,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 354.7% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,411,000. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP grew its stake in Charter Communications by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 177,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,200,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

