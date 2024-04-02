Barclays Raises Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $230.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $224.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.10.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE ITW traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,440. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.91 and a 200 day moving average of $248.71. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,471 shares of company stock valued at $48,712,316. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.