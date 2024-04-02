Barclays Raises Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Price Target to $145.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.25.

TSM traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,497,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,533,521. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $158.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.10. The firm has a market cap of $728.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

