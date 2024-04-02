Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $129.95 million, a PE ratio of -39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $94.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.61 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bassett Furniture Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -194.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSET. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the third quarter valued at about $763,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 26.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 171,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 35,691 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 177.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 28,679 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

(Get Free Report)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.