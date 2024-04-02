Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

BMWYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BMWYY

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.1 %

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.20. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $41.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.64.

(Get Free Report

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.