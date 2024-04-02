BCE (TSE:BCE) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$46.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$54.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BCE from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC cut their target price on BCE from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on BCE from C$57.25 to C$55.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$55.04.

Shares of BCE traded down C$1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$44.75. 3,691,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,371. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$50.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. BCE has a 1-year low of C$43.96 and a 1-year high of C$65.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.98.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.48 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.17%. Analysts expect that BCE will post 3.0694723 EPS for the current year.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

