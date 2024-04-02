Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Short Interest Up 9.2% in March

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,320,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the February 29th total of 13,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $48,139.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,771,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,264,043.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $48,139.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,771,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,264,043.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $1,519,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,262 shares in the company, valued at $26,805,776.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,472 shares of company stock worth $3,649,922 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,164,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,028,000 after buying an additional 349,906 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after buying an additional 22,433 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,896,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,440. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.77. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $49.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $2.42. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1481.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEAM. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Beam Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

