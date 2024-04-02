Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $32.66, but opened at $30.65. Beam Therapeutics shares last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 169,873 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $50,382.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $48,139.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,771,913 shares in the company, valued at $85,264,043.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $50,382.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,677.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,649,922 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 7.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average is $27.76.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $2.42. The company had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 1481.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 163.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

