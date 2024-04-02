Beldex Trading Down 3% Over Last Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0411 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $254.57 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,282.16 or 0.04994050 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000887 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00071931 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00027898 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00017250 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009572 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00016794 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004131 BTC.
Beldex Profile
Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,414,467 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,354,467 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Beldex
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
