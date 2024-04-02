Bell Bank Acquires 124 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $16.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,333.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,693. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,280.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,074.79. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $617.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,230.18.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,310 shares of company stock worth $29,405,117. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

