Bell Bank Acquires 585 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.28.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DE stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $404.16. 719,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,896. The stock has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $381.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.51.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

