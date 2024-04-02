Bell Bank Buys 585 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bell Bank lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.28.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $404.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $381.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.51. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

