Bell Bank Cuts Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Bell Bank cut its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 89.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ PCTY traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.11. 256,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,658. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.93. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $139.40 and a 52-week high of $230.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $326.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total value of $82,630.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,756.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.64, for a total transaction of $302,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,794.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total value of $82,630.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,947 shares of company stock worth $9,585,217. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

