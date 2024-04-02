Bell Bank Has $363,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bell Bank decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,993,000 after buying an additional 121,279 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $8,868,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Comcast by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 42.8% during the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.68.

Comcast Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.74. 9,332,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,072,232. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $165.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

