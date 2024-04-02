Bell Bank Has $62.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $62,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $476.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,895,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,720. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.92 and a twelve month high of $483.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $464.64 and its 200-day moving average is $431.36. The company has a market capitalization of $381.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

