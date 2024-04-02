Bell Bank Purchases Shares of 1,028 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bell Bank bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.23. 1,434,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,043,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The company has a market cap of $130.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.42.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.11.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

