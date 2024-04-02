Bell Bank Reduces Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Bell Bank lessened its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 490.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.
GWRE has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.11.
In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $51,341.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,386 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,470.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $51,341.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,470.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total transaction of $119,077.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,410 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,065.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,618 shares of company stock worth $1,073,918. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
GWRE stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $116.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,064. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $122.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.21 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.93 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
