Bell Bank Trims Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Bell Bank decreased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZI. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 22,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.86. 2,736,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,664,929. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

