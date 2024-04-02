Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $679,376.50, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $7,338,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.