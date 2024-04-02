Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Short Interest Update

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,440,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the February 29th total of 7,440,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.
Bentley Systems Price Performance
Shares of BSY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.13. 1,311,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,850. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average of $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $40.89 and a one year high of $55.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.10.
Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bentley Systems Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BSY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.44.
View Our Latest Research Report on BSY
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $4,400,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,283,576.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,117,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,093,000 after purchasing an additional 355,092 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.
Bentley Systems Company Profile
Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bentley Systems
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.