Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Down 12.1% in March

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the February 29th total of 3,900,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.78.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.63. 479,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.82. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $335,030.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 2,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

